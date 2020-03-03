STF nabs CRPF constable, aide with 6.2kg opium in Ambala

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:54 IST

The special task force (STF) arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and his associate with 6.28kg opium from Kurukshetra on Tuesday, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Ambala STF in-charge Kulbhushan said.

Giving details of the arrest, the DSP said that based on a tip-off, his team nabbed CRPF constable Umeda Ram (35) of Bikaner in Rajasthan and his accomplice Mukesh (32) of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. “They had come to Kurukshetra from Neemuch for delivering the consignment by train and we nabbed them near Birla Mandir chowk in the city. We recovered the contraband — valued around Rs 10 lakh in the market — from their bag,” Kulbhushan said.

“Umeda was posted in Neemuch and had joined the force in 2006. He had come into contact with Mukesh, who is a local driver, sometime ago. Both had delivered some drugs in the area last week too. Umeda used to flash his defence card every time someone stopped him for questioning. We have informed the CRPF headquarters about the arrest and will conduct further investigation,” he added.

The accused have been booked under Section 18 of the NDPS Act and would be taken to court on Wednesday.