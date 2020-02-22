STF, NIA raids in Amritsar: Records of three forex dealers seized

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:08 IST

The teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police’s anti-drug special task force (STF) conducted raids at several locations on Saturday.

According to sources from STF, the teams of both agencies have seized records of three Amritsar forex dealers. The STF teams also conducted raids on two hotels, one of which belongs to an accused arrested in the 194-kg heroin seizure case.

The raids were conducted in Sultanwind area, Liberty Market and Manawala village.

ANOTHER MONEY EXCHANGER ARRESTED

STF’s assistant inspector general (AIG), Rashpal Singh, said they have arrested one more money exchanger from Amritsar. However, he refrained from disclosing the identity of the arrested accused citing that it would hamper their investigation.

Sources said STF’s raids were pertaining to the case wherein it had recovered 194 kg heroin from a house in Sultanwind area on January 31, while NIA’a raids were in connection with the narco-terror module busted by Amritsar-rural police in which two drones, drugs and sophisticated weapons were seized. The drones were being used by module members for smuggling arms, ammunition and drugs from across the border, police had said.

Recently, the STF had arrested a forex dealer Harneet Singh from Amritsar. The STF official had said that Harneet had made transactions of ₹75 lakh through hawala at the instance of the accused arrested in connection with the 194-kg heroin seizure case.