Home / Cities / STF quizzes five in LU question paper leak case

STF quizzes five in LU question paper leak case

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:00 IST
LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is investigating the Lucknow University’s LLB question paper leak case, quizzed five persons, including the dean of law faculty and a student here on Monday.

“Those quizzed were the dean of law faculty, CP Singh, former law dean, professor RK Singh, Ashok Kumar Sonkar, Durgesh Srivastava, Vineet Verma and a student Arijit Singh,” said deputy SP (STF), PK Mishra who is probing the case.

An STF officials privy to the investigation said that the focus of the investigation was on assessing the extent to which the paper was leaked and if the leaked questions were shared with other students.

Two Lucknow University teachers were suspended and the third semester examinations of the three-year LLB programme of the varsity were cancelled by the administration following an allegation of paper leak last Wednesday.

The suspended teachers reportedly had told a law student, Richa, about the exam questions over phone. Audio clips of the purported conversation went viral on the social media on Wednesday, triggering a controversy.

The STF was handed over the investigation of the case on the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. On Saturday, the vice chancellor (VC) of Lucknow University also met sleuths of the STF team investigating the paper leak case.

