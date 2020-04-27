STF recovers cash, drugs from Nabha ASI’s house

cities

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:58 IST

Two Punjab Police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, have booked for allegedly running drug business in connivance with drug peddlers during lockdown.

A team of STF, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhamrit Singh, raided ASI Manjit Singh’s residence on Sunday night. Manjit is the chowki in-charge of Rohti Pull police station in Nabha.

The team raided his house and office and recovered 5gm heroine, 15kg poppy husk, 250gm charas, 30 illicit liquor and Rs 2.7 lakh ‘drug money’.

The cash was recovered from his house while the drugs were found from the residential quarter of the accused at the police station, STF AIG Gurpreet Singh told HT.

ASI Manjit Singh and constable Gagandeep Singh have been booked at Mohali STF police station for alleged involvement in drug trade under the NDPS Act and under Sections 213 and 166 of the IPC. Both the accused are absconding.

IG STF Balkar Singh Sidhu said said that the accused cops used set drug smugglers free in exchange of money. They used to seize the drugs from the smugglers and keep it with themselves.

“The accused cops caught two drugs smugglers Barinder Singh and Manjit Kaur on April 24 and let them go after setting deal for releasing Barinder for Rs 2.5 lakh and Manjit Kaur for Rs 1 lakh,” the IG said.

The STF said two days back, both the cops had taken in possession the car of a drug smuggler and demanded money to release the vehicle.

Police have recovered the cash taken in exchange of the vehicle and recovered the car.

Senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said both the accused cops have been dismissed from the service with immediate effect.

“We will not tolerate such elements. Further punitive action will be initiated against the two,” the SSP said.

One of the officials, privy to the investigation, said “The accused ASI shares cordial relations with the personal assistant of a Congress leader. Investigation is on as we are collecting more information on call records of the accused.”

The Rohti Pull police station is situated at Rohti Chhanna village, where many residents have been booked under the NDPS Act. The area is infamous for illicit activities.

People of the surrounding villages have protested over this on multiple occasions and raised questions on the working of police.