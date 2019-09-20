Stilt parking proposal: Task likely to prove a Herculean task for Ludhiana MC, say experts

cities

Even as the Ludhiana municipal corporation has mooted a proposal (MC) to develop stilt parking (a concept to develop parking space and terrace gardens) in city parks, the move, if approved by the MC house on Monday, is likely to prove a herculean task for the fund starved civic body.

While the horticulture experts stated that maintaining a terrace garden needs a lot of maintenance and efforts, the MC might also face public anger, as the civic body will have to uproot the trees and green cover of the existing parks to develop stilt parking sites.

As per the proposal of developing stilt parking sites, parking spaces would be developed on the ground floor of the area and terrace garden would be established at the top floor. Lifts would be installed for the visitors so that the visitors, especially the senior citizens, do not face inconvenience. The civic body is also expecting financial help from corporate houses under the corporate social responsibility programmes for establishing stilt parking sites.

The proposal is to be tabled in the MC general house meeting to be held on Monday. As per the proposal, in the first phase,stilt parking would be introduced in the park adjoining Sarabha Nagar main market, Church in Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Gol Market, Ghumar Mandi (behind councillor Gurpreet Gogi’s house) and one in Block-B of BRS Nagar.

Horticulture expert Balwinder Lakhewali said that it is a good step but the civic body would need to deploy proper staff for maintenance of the terrace gardens. “Apart from ensuring proper strength of the building, waterproofing of the terrace would also be major challenge in front of the civic body. Moreover, with the civic body already struggling to maintain the existing parks due to lack of staff, one wonders if the concept of terrace garden would bear fruit,” Lakhewali added.

Assistant town planner (ATP, headquarters) SS Bindra said the proposal has been made to deal with the parking woes at different markets of the city. “The proposal will be tabled in front of the General House of MC on Monday, which will take the final decision,” said the ATP.

