Stranded in Pak, 217 Indians repatriated via Wagah

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
As many as 217 Indian nationals, who had been stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, returned in the second batch via Attari-Wagah border on Friday.

The 217 people include students from J&K, who had been studying at different colleges and universities of the neighboring countries, and people from Gujarat and Maharashtra who had gone to Pakistan to meet their relatives.

All returnees were taken to their respective states where they will be quarantined for the next 14 days, said SDM Shiv Raj Singh Bal. The remaining stranded people in Pakistan will return in the coming days.

On Thursday, 204 Indians had returned from the land border, all of them were students from J&K.

