Stray animal menace continues to haunt Lucknow

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:55 IST

A senior citizen fell into a nullah and died after being chased by a stray animal in Paltan Chawni area on Sunday

LUCKNOW Stray animal menace claimed another life in the city, this time in Paltan Chawni area on Sitapur road on Sunday, exposing the negligence of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in checking the problem, said Girish Mishra, corporator of Ramjilal-Sardar Patel ward.

Subhash Chandra, 73, a resident of Paltan Chawni area, had fallen into a nullah and died after being chased by a stray animal.

“LMC has failed to act against illegal dairies, which are the main cause of strays roaming around on roads,” he said

However, municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “Stray menace has been controlled considerably in Lucknow. We have taken strict action against illegal dairies operating within city limits. The LMC is going to start a drive against illegal dairies from Tuesday again, following the high court directives.”

To control cattle menace, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had asked the LMC to remove all dairies from city limits in the next one month.

The municipal commissioner apprised the Bench that 990 dairies were removed from city limits in the last six months.

However after some time, 180 dairies again started operating from within the city limits, said sources.

“For a drive against these dairies, we need support of police force. But Defence Expo was scheduled in the city from February 5 to 9. So the district administration was busy with the Expo. Now, LMC will start the drive against stray animals and illegal dairies again,” said Tripathi.

The LMC identified around 1,038 dairies operating within city limits.

“We have even lodged FIRs against dairy owners and have also imposed a fines of Rs 1.75 lakh on them,” said Tripathi.

Stray animal menace also resulted in accidents. According to Traffic police directorate data, in 2016-17 and 2017-18, 662 accidents occurred in the state and 335 people lost their lives in these accidents.

“Stray animals pose problems, especially during the night. Even animals get injured when they are hit by speeding vehicles. Abandoned animals move at night because they get lot of leftovers from traders,” Dr AK Rao, director, animal welfare.

He said, “As many as 4,090 stray animals were caught by the LMC in 2016-17 while 4,591 strays were caught from roads in 2017-18. Around 7050 stray animals were caught in 2018-19.”

UP has more than 31 lakh stray animals on roads, according to Animal Census of 2012. It would require huge land bank to create sheds for them. Besides, there is handful of staff to catch strays, so it’s taking longer time to take stray animals off the road, he added.

Dr Rao said the state capital still had around 4,000 street animals roaming on the road and they would be caught within a month.

However, cattle catchers were still not having risk cover, said an official.