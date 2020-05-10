Strong winds, rain hit Noida; mercury to remain below normal for next four days

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:16 IST

Noida:

Strong winds with an average speed of 74 kmph and light rain hit the national capital region (NCR) on Sunday, bringing down the day temperature in Noida and Ghaziabad by at least five degrees Celsius. Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rainy conditions of lesser intensity may continue for a few more days.

On Sunday, Noida received an estimated rainfall of 5 to 7mm, the officials said.

According to the weather department, a strong western disturbance – a weather phenomenon that causes rains in the NCR – led to rains and winds in the region.

The western disturbance will continue its effect in Noida and Ghaziabad for the next few days. While the maximum temperature of the region dropped by five degrees Celsius on Sunday, it is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees till Thursday (May 14), the officials said.

“The NCR may see patchy rains for the next two days which will keep the temperatures under check. However, the intensity of winds will be lesser as compared to that of Sunday. Another fresh western disturbance is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, which will bring rains and strong winds of good intensity,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He said that while the average rainfall in the NCR was 1mm, the rains were of higher intensity across the eastern part of NCR, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The average speed of the winds was 73kmph. So, we can expect it to be higher in some places like Noida and Ghaziabad,” Srivastava added.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the region was 35.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, against 40.9 degrees a day earlier which was two notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, same as a day earlier.

“The region is expected to see some patchy rains on Monday and Tuesday as well. The wind speed may drop to 30 kmph. However, the temperatures will remain below the season’s average,” said Mahesh Palawat, director of Skymet, a private weather forecaster.

Meanwhile, complaints of disruption in power supply were reported from some parts of Noida, including Sector 92 and surrounding areas following the heavy winds and rains, power department officials said.

“We did receive complaints of fault in power lines at a few places in Noida. It could have been due to rains. We are looking into it,” said VN Singh, chief engineer, Paschimanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL).