Student shot at in Meerut

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:28 IST

Meerut A student was shot in the back near Chaudhary Charan Singh University at around 2 pm on Thursday, said police. They said the victim was rushed to a hospital and an FIR was underway.

Hari Mohan Singh, circle officer Civil Lines, said, “Vishu Chikara, 24, was standing at the entrance of Chaudhary Charan Singh University when the accused arrived in four cars and shot at him. He was hit in the back. The victim was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.”

Onlookers said that the miscreants surrounded the victim and shot at him without any argument or dispute .

“Vishu’s father, Ravi bharat Chikara is leader of a teacher’s union”, said Anand Prakash Siddharth, student leader of CCS university.

A complaint letter was submitted by the victim’s kin, said police. “At present, it is not clear who shot at the victim and why. A probe into the matter has begun “, they said.