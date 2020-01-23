e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Student shot at in Meerut

Student shot at in Meerut

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:28 IST
Utkarsha Tyagi
Utkarsha Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Meerut A student was shot in the back near Chaudhary Charan Singh University at around 2 pm on Thursday, said police. They said the victim was rushed to a hospital and an FIR was underway.

Hari Mohan Singh, circle officer Civil Lines, said, “Vishu Chikara, 24, was standing at the entrance of Chaudhary Charan Singh University when the accused arrived in four cars and shot at him. He was hit in the back. The victim was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.”

Onlookers said that the miscreants surrounded the victim and shot at him without any argument or dispute .

“Vishu’s father, Ravi bharat Chikara is leader of a teacher’s union”, said Anand Prakash Siddharth, student leader of CCS university.

A complaint letter was submitted by the victim’s kin, said police. “At present, it is not clear who shot at the victim and why. A probe into the matter has begun “, they said.

top news
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities