Students create ruckus at AU, cane-charged

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:24 IST

Students of the Allahabad University and its affiliated colleges, protesting the disbanding of the students’ union, were allegedly cane-charged by security personnel on the campus on Monday. The students entered into a scuffle with the police, which reached the premises, after receiving information about the protest. Additional force was deployed at the union hall, to control the situation.

Colonelganj SHO Arun Tyagi said, “The students were trying to bring a donkey inside the university premises and scuffled with the police and security personnel when attempts were made to stop them. However, the situation was controlled and the students were pacified”.

With the declaration of students’ council poll dates, the model code of conduct is in place at the Allahabad University and its affiliated colleges. Any protest, march or rally is now banned.

On Monday, students under the Sanyukt Sangarsh Samiti were staging a protest and raising slogans against the university administration. Some of them tried to bring a donkey inside the university premises and parade it as a mark of protest against the vice-chancellor.

The students got into an argument with university officials when they reached the students’ union hall. It is alleged that the security personnel at AU, used force against the students.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:24 IST