e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Students have a chance to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with Modi

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

School students in Delhi have a chance to visit Indian Space Research Organisation in Bengaluru and watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon live along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon receiving instructions from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Directorate of Education (DOE) on Friday asked its government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools to facilitate the participation of students in an online quiz to increase awareness about the space programme of India.

Students of classes 8th to 12th can register for the quiz and two top scoring students (between Class 8 to 10) will get the chance to watch the landing with Modi. To participate in the quiz, students will need to visit MyGov.in.

Meanwhile, schools were asked to hold activities related to water conservation on Friday as per instructions from MHRD on awareness creation and community education activities under Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 21:18 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss