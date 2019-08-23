Students have a chance to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with Modi

cities

New Delhi

School students in Delhi have a chance to visit Indian Space Research Organisation in Bengaluru and watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon live along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon receiving instructions from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Directorate of Education (DOE) on Friday asked its government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools to facilitate the participation of students in an online quiz to increase awareness about the space programme of India.

Students of classes 8th to 12th can register for the quiz and two top scoring students (between Class 8 to 10) will get the chance to watch the landing with Modi. To participate in the quiz, students will need to visit MyGov.in.

Meanwhile, schools were asked to hold activities related to water conservation on Friday as per instructions from MHRD on awareness creation and community education activities under Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

