Students, migrants return amid warm welcome at Darbhanga railway station

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:16 IST

Students, migrant workers return amidst warm welcome

DARBHANGA Top police and district administration officers were present at the Darbhanga railway station to welcome as many as 1200 students from Kota in Rajasthan and a batch of 1197 migrant workers from Thrissur in Kerala who returned by special trains here on Tuesday.

The students, who reached at 8am, were accorded warm welcome by the top brass of district and police administration. As soon as the train halted at Darbhanga station, the students were asked to follow the social distancing guidelines. The station was aesthetically decorated with flowers and barricaded to provide smooth passage to them even as their luggage were sanitised on way to medical screening stalls, which were made at platform number 1.

Darbhanga district magistrate (DM) Thiyagrajan SM was among the first to greet the students with bouquet and presented them the masks with Mithila painting done on them.

Also present on the occasion were SSP Babu Ram, city SP Yogendra Kumar besides a large number of security officials.

“Our homecoming is like a dream and we are very thankful to the state government and district administration for making such a nice arrangement upon our arrival”, said Ashok Labh (name changed), who later headed for Madhubani district in special buses made available for the students’ travel by respective district administrations.

In the absence of porters, the students had to face some hardship to move outside with heavy luggage. However, some of the railway staff and RPF personnel came to their rescue.

The students were also given food packets and a water bottle each after they were sensitized with spray and screened with thermal scanner.

Darbhanga DM said that the students would be put to home quarantine. Likewise, the migrant workers, who arrived from Thrissur by Shramik Special train would be quarantined at respective block headquarters for 21 day period, he said.

The special train departed from Thrissur in Kerala at 5.15 pm on Sunday and reached Darbhanga station at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Darbhanga SSP said that entire station campus and circulating area had been cordoned off for security purpose with additional deployment of CRPF and RPF personnel.

Madhubani DM Nilesh Deore informed that as many as many as 23 buses had been sent to bring back the students from Darbhanga.

Meanwhile, local artiste Asha Devi expressed happiness that she had done Mithila painting on masks after district administration had placed an order in this regard. “Even in adverse situation, we got an opportunity to earn and promote Mithila culture,” she pointed out.