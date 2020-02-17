Students point out errors in Class 5, 8 scholarship exam papers

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 17:39 IST

Weeks after several errors surfaced in the question papers for the state’s Teacher Eligibility Test (MH-TET), parents and experts have now pointed out similar mistakes in the class 5 and class 8 scholarship exam papers. The exams were conducted on Sunday.

Students were stunned to see that for several questions, the correct answer was not a part of the options given in the papers. In some cases, the questions itself were wrong. For instance, as part of a question wherein students were given details about a Diwali sale, the duration was printed as ‘10/10/2017 to 10/10/2017, implying that the offer was only on for a day. While the question was how many days the sale was on for, the answer options were seven, eight, 10 and 17.

“Children were not just confused, but also demotivated to take their exams after they spotted so many errors. Many did not know which option to mark as all options were wrong. Care needs to be taken to ensure that such glaring errors do not take place in an important exam like the scholarship exam,” said a parent.

Tukaram Supe, commissioner, Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), which conducts the exams, said they have received several complaints. “We are reviewing the objections and will take a decision on what needs to be done soon,” he said.

Experts said it was disappointing to see the casual approach of the education department towards such exams. “Even after the criticism over TET, they are still making the same mistakes. It shows that they are not serious,” said a principal.