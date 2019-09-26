Students to read about Gandhi’s life in ‘Padhe Lucknow’ first session

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Students from class 6 to the university level will read about the life of Mahatma Gandhi in the inaugural session of the ‘Padhe Lucknow’ campaign on October 1 on the eve of the Father of Nation’s 150th birth anniversary.

They will, however, have the option to read other material if they so desire.

This decision was taken at a meeting at Lucknow University on Thursday to discuss the programme.

Nearly 1.1 million (11 lakh) students of Lucknow will take part in the book reading session to be held on first of every month.

Lucknow University vice chancellor SP Singh convened the meeting on Thursday. It was decided in the meeting that the first session will be held between 11 and 11.45am on October 1.

“Because it is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it was decided that the students will read about life of the Father of the Nation. It is not a compulsion. If students want to read something else in that time, they will be allowed to do so,” Lucknow University spokesman NK Pandey.

It was also decided that respective institutes can organise the event in accordance with their infrastructure.

Books can be provided or brought from home by students.

“The instructions have also been asked to take pictures and the video of the function and upload it on the website of the university,” Pandey said.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who is chancellor of Lucknow University, has instructed vice-chancellor SP Singh to prepare a roadmap for the campaign..

“We want students to be read instead of wasting time on mobile phones and the social media. The ‘Padhe Lucknow’ campaign is a novel initiative by the governor,” said the VC.

