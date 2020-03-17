e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Substandard sanitiser sale racket busted, six arrested

Substandard sanitiser sale racket busted, six arrested

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Substandard hand sanitisers worth Rs 27 lakh, which were being sold under the product name ‘Savior Hand Sanitiser’ has been seized by the police on Tuesday.

The police have arrested six people including the manufacturer and the distributor.

The six men have been identified as Kunal alias Sonu Shantilal Jain, 33, a pharmacist living in Kondhwa; Chetan Madhav Bhoi, 26; Irfan Iqbal Shaikh, 32; Aseem Arif Maniyar, 27; all residents of Kondhwa; Swapnil Shivaji Shinde, 31, a resident of Sadashiv peth, and Mahesh Ramchandra Tembekar, 31, a resident of Satara road.

Jain, Bhoi, Shaikh and Maniyar are accused of selling the sanitisers while Shinde and Tembekar were the brains behind the operation.

“The accused were making these sanitisers without license and labelling them ‘made in Nepal’, ‘made in Taiwan’. Further investigation is being done by Unit 5 of crime branch. Citizens are requested to share information regarding sale of spurious products to police,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

SC Tasgaonkar. assistant police inspector, Unit 5 of Pune police crime branch who is heading the investigation said, “They do not have any permits required for production and distribution. Swapnil Shinde assembled the products at his property in Alankar police jurisdiction. Tembekar distributed the product to medical suppliers. We first arrested a pharmacist and backtracked the investigation.”

A case under Sections 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 18-A, 18(c), 22(1)(cca) with 28, 27(b)(ii), 27(d) of Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 1940 has been registered at Market Yard police station against the six.

top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
Coronavirus LIVE: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open, says Thackeray
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities