e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sukhbir condemns police misbehaviour with scribe

Sukhbir condemns police misbehaviour with scribe

He also demanded action against the policemen involved

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the incident involving misbehaviour against senior journalist Devinder Pal by Chandigarh Police. He also demanded action against the policemen involved, while also pointing to another incident of assault on a journalist Gurupdesh Singh Bhullar, out for work, when some miscreants waylaid and looted him.

“Detaining a journalist who has stepped out during curfew is condemnable and stern disciplinary action should be taken against the erring officials,” he added.

Give insurance cover of Rs 1 crore to journalists

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday condemned the incident of misbehaviour with the journalist. In a joint statement issued from party headquarters on Sunday, state unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Aman Arora (Both MLAs) said the police conduct was unwarranted and uncalled for. The AAP leaders also sought an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for journalists performing their duties, risking their own lives.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities