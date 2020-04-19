Sukhbir condemns police misbehaviour with scribe

cities

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the incident involving misbehaviour against senior journalist Devinder Pal by Chandigarh Police. He also demanded action against the policemen involved, while also pointing to another incident of assault on a journalist Gurupdesh Singh Bhullar, out for work, when some miscreants waylaid and looted him.

“Detaining a journalist who has stepped out during curfew is condemnable and stern disciplinary action should be taken against the erring officials,” he added.

Give insurance cover of Rs 1 crore to journalists

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday condemned the incident of misbehaviour with the journalist. In a joint statement issued from party headquarters on Sunday, state unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Aman Arora (Both MLAs) said the police conduct was unwarranted and uncalled for. The AAP leaders also sought an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for journalists performing their duties, risking their own lives.