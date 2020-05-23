e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sukhbir seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-thousand crore scam’ in Centre-sent relief material

Sukhbir seeks CBI probe into ‘multi-thousand crore scam’ in Centre-sent relief material

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-thousand crore scam in Centre-sent food material as relief to Punjab. He said that a large amount of wheat and pulses sent by Centre for 1.4 crore Punjabis found its way to the open market via Congress leaders.

Addressing the media after visiting Malout, Balluana, Abohar, Fazilka, Jalalabad, Guruharsahai and Ferozepur where he flagged off wheat trucks carrying 5,000 quintal wheat to Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, the Sukhbir said he had brought the issue of diversion of central food stock to the notice of Congress leaders in Punjab and PM Modi.

Terming this a crime against humanity, Sukhbir said it is shocking that migrants slept hungry in Punjab, while the state allowed diversion of wheat and pulses to Congress leaders who in turn sold the stock in open markets. He demanded a central-level inquiry into the scam. “The magnitude of the fraud is mind-boggling. Congress leaders are responsible for this crime should be brought to book,” he said.

He also highlighted how liquor mafia, in league with Congress, has “looted Rs 5,600 crore from the state exchequer.” “The state excise department had suffered huge loss because government allowed distilleries run by Congress leaders and their known to take out truckloads of liquor without paying any excise duty,” he said.

He said Congress legislators of Ferozepur were openly indulging in illegal mining and had been given a free rein by the Congress government. He said the legislators were also patronising the drug mafia.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In