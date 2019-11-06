Sukhbir to CM: Stop making remarks sabotaging corridor

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:43 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should stop issuing provocative statements solely aimed at sabotaging the Kartarpur corridor.

Interacting with people in Ferozepur cantonment after holding a meeting with Akali workers, the SAD president said the dream of crores of Sikhs to have ‘khulle darshan deedar’ at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur has been realised only with the grace of the first Sikh master.

“Why are you (Amarinder) trying to scare the people with repeated statements about the ISI? Why are you trying to sabotage the corridor on this historic religious event?” he questioned the CM.

“Our security forces are well-equipped to tackle any threat from the ISI and protect the interests of our county,” he added.

Answering a query on starting a new train from Ferozepur to Haridwar, the SAD chief said he had sent a proposal to the central government.

“You will see historic changes in this constituency after two years. The Congress government has stopped various development projects in more than 100 towns due to its anti-development agenda. The CM has zero interest in taking the state and its people forward,” he said.

Earlier, he visited MLM Senior Secondary School, Ferozepur Cantt, of which former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is an alumnus, to attend the centenary function.