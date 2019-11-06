e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Sukhbir to CM: Stop making remarks sabotaging corridor

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should stop issuing provocative statements solely aimed at sabotaging the Kartarpur corridor.

Interacting with people in Ferozepur cantonment after holding a meeting with Akali workers, the SAD president said the dream of crores of Sikhs to have ‘khulle darshan deedar’ at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur has been realised only with the grace of the first Sikh master.

“Why are you (Amarinder) trying to scare the people with repeated statements about the ISI? Why are you trying to sabotage the corridor on this historic religious event?” he questioned the CM.

“Our security forces are well-equipped to tackle any threat from the ISI and protect the interests of our county,” he added.

Answering a query on starting a new train from Ferozepur to Haridwar, the SAD chief said he had sent a proposal to the central government.

“You will see historic changes in this constituency after two years. The Congress government has stopped various development projects in more than 100 towns due to its anti-development agenda. The CM has zero interest in taking the state and its people forward,” he said.

Earlier, he visited MLM Senior Secondary School, Ferozepur Cantt, of which former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is an alumnus, to attend the centenary function.

top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities