e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhna floodgates opened after heavy rain in Chandigarh

Sukhna floodgates opened after heavy rain in Chandigarh

Two of the lake’s three floodgates were opened early on Sunday with no confirmation on when these would be closed

chandigarh Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Water levels of the Sukhna lake had touched 1,161.7 feet two days ago on August 21 and crossed 1,160 feet on August 13.
Water levels of the Sukhna lake had touched 1,161.7 feet two days ago on August 21 and crossed 1,160 feet on August 13.(Keshav Singh)
         

Floodgates of the Sukhna Lake were opened after water levels touched the danger mark of 1,163 feet following heavy rain of around 80.1 mm from late Saturday night, officials of the engineering wing of the UT administration confirmed on Sunday.

Two of the lake’s three floodgates were opened with no confirmation on when these would be closed. “The floodgates are still open and we don’t have a particular target but we will bring down water levels from 1,163 feet,” an engineering official said.

Water levels had touched 1,161.7 feet two days ago on August 21 and crossed 1,160 feet on August 13.

In what is usually a rare occurrence, the floodgates were last opened in September 2018 and before that in 2008.

tags
top news
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In