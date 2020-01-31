Suspected coronavirus case in Lucknow

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:04 IST

LUCKNOW: A suspected case of coronavirus was reported in the state capital on Friday. Blood sample of a 58-year-old woman was collected after the health department team reported symptoms of coronavirus in her during screening at the airport when she came to Lucknow from Shanghai.

“The sample has been sent to the lab in Pune for testing,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson of district health department.

The health department had set up a desk at the airport and all passengers coming from other countries, particularly from China, were being screened for symptoms of coronavirus.

The woman was not ill, but had some symptoms of coronavirus, hence the health department team visited the place where she was staying and took her blood sample.

“We will keep a watch and wait for the lab report,” said Raghuvanshi.

Girl tests positive for swine flu

A minor girl, who was ill for the past few days, tested positive for swine flu at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) lab on Friday.

“The patient was recuperating at home and her condition was stable now,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson of the district health department.

He said a team visited her home and gave medicine. This is the second swine flu case here this year. In 2019, over 500 cases were reported.