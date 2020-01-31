e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Suspected coronavirus case in Lucknow

Suspected coronavirus case in Lucknow

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: A suspected case of coronavirus was reported in the state capital on Friday. Blood sample of a 58-year-old woman was collected after the health department team reported symptoms of coronavirus in her during screening at the airport when she came to Lucknow from Shanghai.

“The sample has been sent to the lab in Pune for testing,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson of district health department.

The health department had set up a desk at the airport and all passengers coming from other countries, particularly from China, were being screened for symptoms of coronavirus.

The woman was not ill, but had some symptoms of coronavirus, hence the health department team visited the place where she was staying and took her blood sample.

“We will keep a watch and wait for the lab report,” said Raghuvanshi.

Girl tests positive for swine flu

A minor girl, who was ill for the past few days, tested positive for swine flu at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) lab on Friday.

“The patient was recuperating at home and her condition was stable now,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson of the district health department.

He said a team visited her home and gave medicine. This is the second swine flu case here this year. In 2019, over 500 cases were reported.

top news
More than 75,000 could be infected by Coronavirus in Wuhan, says new study
More than 75,000 could be infected by Coronavirus in Wuhan, says new study
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
The spirit of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ behind wealth creation at grassroots
The spirit of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ behind wealth creation at grassroots
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities