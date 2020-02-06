e-paper
Suspension of 22 cops revoked

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Police commissioner Sanjay Barve has revoked the suspension of 22 policemen in the city who are facing departmental inquiries. Facing minor charges, these cops have been under suspension for long owing to administrative delay. Policemen facing serious allegations and charges have not been given any relief, police sources said.

The decision to clear 22 of the 70 policemen facing suspension was taken in a review meeting held last week, confirmed Vinoy Kumar Choubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order). The 22 are from constable to inspector rank from various departments, branches and units of the city police department. They were facing inquiries for reasons such as unprofessional approach towards work and unruly behavior at work, sources said. “The suspended cops have been reinstated to make full use of the available human resources. Revoking of suspension does not affect the departmental inquiry,” said Choubey.

During the initial phase of departmental inquiry, a policeman is usually kept under suspension to ensure he/she doesn’t influence the probe. In cases where the inquiry goes on for long, officers are given relaxation from suspension, taking into account the gravity of charges leveled against them. In cases of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) traps, the arrested policeman remains under suspension until a charge sheet is filed, even if he gets bail in the case.

A police officer said top police bosses revoke suspension only after getting a no-objection nod from the body conducting inquiry against the policeman. “On suspension, a policeman gets 50% of his salary for the first three months. After that, he/she receives 75% of his salary, but he can’t report to work,” said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operation).

If the departmental inquiry finds the policeman guilty, punishment is ordered, irrespective of whether the suspension has been revoked, another police officer said.

