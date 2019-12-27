e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / SUV crushes 60-yr-old to death; student held

SUV crushes 60-yr-old to death; student held

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:09 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old college student was arrested after he knocked down a senior citizen while speeding an SUV along Palm Beach Road, Vashi, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Yashoda Pawar, 60, is a Mankhurd resident and sells flowers at the junction with her family, said a police officer.

The driver was identified as Shubham Kokane, a Koparkhairane resident, said police.

The incident took place around 12.45pm at Kopri junction when the victim was crossing the road. The student was unable to control the speeding SUV, which was heading towards Turbhe, and hit the woman.

Pawar’s grandson Dada, 24, who was present at the spot, moved Pawar, who suffered severe head injuries and was unconscious, to a side of the road. She was rushed to the civic hospital in Vashi, where she died during treatment.

Meanwhile, a motorist who saw the accident followed the car and made Kokane return to the spot. Subsequently, Vashi police was informed of the accident.

Kokane was arrested for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He was produced before a local court, which granted him bail on Thursday, said a police officer.

top news
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities