SUV crushes 60-yr-old to death; student held

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:09 IST

A 20-year-old college student was arrested after he knocked down a senior citizen while speeding an SUV along Palm Beach Road, Vashi, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Yashoda Pawar, 60, is a Mankhurd resident and sells flowers at the junction with her family, said a police officer.

The driver was identified as Shubham Kokane, a Koparkhairane resident, said police.

The incident took place around 12.45pm at Kopri junction when the victim was crossing the road. The student was unable to control the speeding SUV, which was heading towards Turbhe, and hit the woman.

Pawar’s grandson Dada, 24, who was present at the spot, moved Pawar, who suffered severe head injuries and was unconscious, to a side of the road. She was rushed to the civic hospital in Vashi, where she died during treatment.

Meanwhile, a motorist who saw the accident followed the car and made Kokane return to the spot. Subsequently, Vashi police was informed of the accident.

Kokane was arrested for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He was produced before a local court, which granted him bail on Thursday, said a police officer.