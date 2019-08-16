SUV HIT AND KILL‘My son would’ve been alive had police acted on previous complaint’

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:35 IST

LUCKNOW “My son would have been alive had police acted sternly against his attackers when he lodged a complaint on August 12,” said Pawan’s father Subedar Singh while questioning police insensitivity in handling a petty dispute that led to the murder of Pawan and his friend Tushar Singh and severe injury to their friend Himanshu Singh.

Some SUV borne youths crushed the three friends riding a scooty, after chasing them for around 2 km under Indira Nagar police station limits, killing Pawan and Tushar and severely injuring Himanshu late on Wednesday night.

Pawan had lodged the police complainant at Indira Nagar police station on Monday (August 12) against four people for attacking him with iron rods and sticks. He had accused one Sandeep Singh, Sachin Chowdhary, Ishuveer Singh and Vicky Chowdhary for attacking him.

Pawan had mentioned in his complaint that he was attacked at Hariharnagar locality, under Indira Nagar police station, after been called by Sandeep to talk about an old dispute between them at around 8pm on August 8. Pawan’s friend Manvendra Singh was also thrashed by the assailants when he tried to intervene. Moreover, the assailants had snatched his mobile phone and ₹850 from him, Pawan’s complaint said.

Pawan’s father Subedar Singh said he did not know why police did not act on the previous complaint. He said although he had lodged an FIR of murder against unidentified assailants but he suspected the same group of youths, who were earlier involved in attacking Pawan, behind the Wednesday’s incident.

Pawan’s elder brother Pankaj Singh said he would not have not him to leave the house if had known that the assailants would target him again. He said Pawan wanted to settle down the issue and did not move out for at least four five days after he was attacked on August 8. Pawan left for outing with his friends on Wednesday (August 14) and was targeted, he added.

Pawan left the house at around 6.15 pm on Wednesday and everybody in the family, including his mother Pooja Singh and sister Mamta had asked him to return early as they were concerned about his safety. He said he called him up at around 9.16 pm when he did not return for around three hours and asked him to return home soon. “We were informed that he had met an accident when I called again on his mobile phone at around 10.30pm,” Pankaj stated.

He told media persons that he was told that some passers-by chased the SUV but it sped away. He said a passer-by only informed the police and rushed them to the hospital even as the police outpost was merely 50 metres from the spot.

Pawan was doing graduation in commerce from Saryu Degree College of Gonda district while Himanshu is pursuing diploma course from a polytechnic college and Tushar, who is a college dropout, worked as real estate agent.

PICTURE DETAILS:

Pawan with red scarf around his neck, Himanshu, who is under treatment, in the middle and Tushar on extreme left.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:35 IST