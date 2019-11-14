e-paper
SUV rams scooter, kills rider on Golf Course Road

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A 31-year-old man was killed after an SUV hit the scooter he was riding in the Sector 42/27 underpass on Golf Course Road early Thursday. Police said that the driver of the SUV abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

According to the police, Manoj Chakravarthy, the victim, was a resident of Dr Ambedkar Colony in Chhatarpur of Delhi. He worked as a disc jockey (DJ). Police said that he lived with his sister.

The incident took place around 2.30am on Thursday, when Chakravarthy was returning home from a gig at an establishment on Golf Course Road.

In the police complaint, Sangram Singh, an eyewitness, alleged that he was driving his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cab from Ambience Mall to Sector 56, when he spotted the collision in the underpass. “When I reached the Sector 42/27 underpass, a rider on a scooter was travelling on my right-hand side. Suddenly, a Jeep Compass approached at a high speed and hit the rear-end of the scooter. The driver of the car abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot,” he said in the first information report (FIR).

Singh added that he and the bystanders allegedly pulled the victim out from under the car and rushed him to Paras Hospital in Sushant Lok-1, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police said that the victim had sustained injuries all over his body.

Dalwinder, head constable (HC), Sushant Lok police station, said that he reached the spot after receiving a call about the accident. “By the time we arrived at the spot, the man had been taken to the hospital. We were later informed that he died on the way. The Jeep Compass’ registration number is a Haryana one and the suspected driver is yet to be arrested. We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident and trying to locate the owner. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused person under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Thursday, police said.

This is the fourth accident on the Golf Course Road stretch within a month. Road safety experts have repeatedly highlighted the need to install speed-calming measures, such as rumble strips, reducing speed limits and improving signage on the Golf Course Road.

On October 30, a 59-year-old man was injured after a car had allegedly hit the scooter he was riding near Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro station on Golf Course Road. On October 25, two cars had collided after an unidentified motorcyclist suddenly changed lanes on the Golf Course Road underpass near Arjun Marg. On October 22, a man, suspected to be in his early 40s, was injured after a car allegedly hit the bicycle he was riding near a mall on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase-1.

