e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SUV runs over woman in Ludhiana: One man held, family seeks murder case

SUV runs over woman in Ludhiana: One man held, family seeks murder case

Nisha Shekhawat, who lived with her husband and two children on the first floor of a rented accommodation, was killed when a group of youngsters on Saturday night ran her over with their Mahindra Bolero SUV.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a 45-year-old woman was crushed to death by an SUV in Guru Nanak Pura, Bhamian, the police on Monday arrested one of the occupants of the Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

On the other hand, the kin of the victim, who met the police on Monday, are still demanding that a murder case be added too the FIR.

Inspector Satbir Singh said the police had arrested one of the accused, Gurdeep Singh, while his accomplices were still on the run. The police also seized the vehicle.

Nisha Shekhawat, who lived with her husband and two children on the first floor of a rented accommodation, was killed when a group of youngsters on Saturday night ran her over with their Mahindra Bolero SUV. The accused had come to their house to thrash the landlord’s son, who lives on the ground floor.

The police identified the three accused as Johny, Sunny, Gurdeep Singh, Bheta and their seven accomplices who are yet to be identified. A case under sections 307, 304, 323, 324, 341, 279, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of IPC has been lodged against them.

top news
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In