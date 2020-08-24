SUV runs over woman in Ludhiana: One man held, family seeks murder case

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:22 IST

A day after a 45-year-old woman was crushed to death by an SUV in Guru Nanak Pura, Bhamian, the police on Monday arrested one of the occupants of the Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

On the other hand, the kin of the victim, who met the police on Monday, are still demanding that a murder case be added too the FIR.

Inspector Satbir Singh said the police had arrested one of the accused, Gurdeep Singh, while his accomplices were still on the run. The police also seized the vehicle.

Nisha Shekhawat, who lived with her husband and two children on the first floor of a rented accommodation, was killed when a group of youngsters on Saturday night ran her over with their Mahindra Bolero SUV. The accused had come to their house to thrash the landlord’s son, who lives on the ground floor.

The police identified the three accused as Johny, Sunny, Gurdeep Singh, Bheta and their seven accomplices who are yet to be identified. A case under sections 307, 304, 323, 324, 341, 279, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of IPC has been lodged against them.