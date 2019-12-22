SUV snatched at gunpoint in Mohali

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:48 IST

Mohali Two men snatched an SUV at gunpoint in Aerocity here on Sunday evening.

The vehicle — a white MG Hector (priced around ₹15 lakh) — belongs to Avtar Singh, 62, who retired from the State Bank of India and resides in the Block F of Aerocity. The incident took place around 7pm, said Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ramandeep Singh, who reached the spot soon after.

Avtar had just got inside his SUV after paying money to labourers carrying out construction work at his house when the duo struck.

“Avtar’s car was parked outside his house. There is an empty plot opposite it, from where the two arrived. They were wearing monkey caps and were armed with pistols,” said Rupinder Singh Kang, a neighbour who witnessed the crime.

Pointing the pistols at Avtar, they asked him to sit on the rear seat. “They drove away as soon as I got out of my car,” he said.

Avtar said the duo even frisked him and took away his wallet containing ₹10,000 besides two phones.

Vinod Sharma, chief coordinator, Aerocity Resident Coordination Committee, said: “There is no police patrolling in the area despite a number of such cases being reported in the past.”

“We are investigating the matter. A case will be registered after recording the statements,” said the DSP.