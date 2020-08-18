e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Swachh Survekshan 2020: Ludhiana municipal corporation to be awarded by PM Modi

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Ludhiana municipal corporation to be awarded by PM Modi

Swachh Mahotsava ceremony which will be conducted online on August 20 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the awards to the winners

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:36 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) will receive an award under Swachh Survekshan 2020 at the Swachh Mahotsava ceremony which will be conducted online on August 20 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the awards to the winners.

The virtual event would be observed as Swachh Bharat Mahotsav for celebrating urban swachhta champions.

As per the letter received by the state government from the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar cantonment and Amritsar cantonment area have been selected for the awards.

As per the officials, only Ludhiana MC would be receiving the award out of all the MCs in the state, but the category of the award has not yet been disclosed. In total, 75 awards would be presented. The rehearsals for the virtual ceremony are going on.

Last year, the Ludhiana MC slipped by 26 spots in comparison to its ranking in 2018 under Swachh Survekshan. Ludhiana was ranked 163 out of 4,237 cities in the country. In 2018, the MC stood at 137 position under the category of cities with a population above 10 lakhs while the city was ranked 140 in 2017.

The announcement of 2020 results was delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The MC officials are expecting that the ranking would improve in Survekshan 2020.

Residents would also be able to view the online event on social media. They can visit ‘SwachhBharatUrban’ on Facebook, ‘SwachhBharatGov’ for Twitter, visit ‘https://rb.gy/vh0vdk’ on YouTube.

top news
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Shweta Pandit
Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Shweta Pandit
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In