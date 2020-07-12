Swelling crowds at markets, roads as Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad enters lockdown from today midnight

cities

Pune Many city residents gave a thumbs down to the Covid-19 safety norms and crowed at vegetable shops, groceries, markets, petrol pumps, chicken, mutton and wine shops, on Sunday, ahead of the ten-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Tuesday.

With the rising demand, the residents also complained that prices of essentials such as vegetables, fruits, chicken and mutton also escalated following the announcement of lockdown.

The scene at the wholesale vegetable market in Gulketkdi early Sunday morning was chaotic as residents broke all the social distancing norms while shopping for vegetables and fruits. Due to the crowd at the market, the roads nearby also witnessed traffic jams.

The vegetable tempos and trucks were lined up till City Pride chowk till Market Yard and similarly, vans were seen queued up some 2 km away from Lullanagar chowk.

Komal Srivastava, a housewife from Raheja Society, Wanowrie, said, “We had stepped out to buy vegetables, fruits and other food items, but the roads and the markets were crowded.”

“We got fruits and vegetables at a much higher price then what we usually pay,” she said, adding that many were not following the social distancing norms and not wearing face masks.

BJ Deshmukh, administrator Agriculture Produce Market Committee, said, “People thought that lockdown is starting from Monday and turned out in large numbers leading crowded streets and markets. The markets will be open on Monday as well so people should not involve in panic buying.”

“By 10. 30 am, our stocks were over, but people still came in large number,” he said

Sher M Khan, a businessman from Wanowrie said, “At 9.30 am there was traffic chaos on the road. It took me approximately 25 minutes to reach from Aai Mata chowk to Market Yard gate no.1.”

“When I entered the market many people were bargaining and buying fresh produce without following social distancing norms and were not wearing face masks,” said Khan.

“Despite many trucks had arrived with fruits and vegetables, people were into panic buying mode. Trucks were plying from Market Yard signal up to the start of Swargate flyover from morning 6 am. Last night too, a person supplying animal fodder to me, hinted that he was not sure of stock from Tuesday onwards. I was charged high for vegetables which were affordable till yesterday,” he said

Sanjay Telang, a fabricator, from Hadapsar, said, “ The vendors were charging double the price for fruits and vegetables. Some action should be taken against them.”

Popatlal Osawal from Pune Merchants Chamber, said, “There are enough stocks. The market was open today (on Sunday) and will function tomorrow as well. Residents must follow social distancing and compulsorily wear masks.”

“We appeal to all to follow all the guidelines issued by the state government and avoid overcrowding,” he said.

Prices of vegetables

Carrots : Rs 40 per kg/ Earlier Rs 5 per pg

Green cabbage: Rs 40/ kg Earlier Rs 5 kg

Tomato 60/kg Earlier 20/ kg

Garlic 120/kg earlier 100/ kg