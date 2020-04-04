e-paper
Switch off only lights, keep other appliances on at 9pm today: PSPCL

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:35 IST
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the country to switch off lights on Sunday at 9pm, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has asked its domestic consumers to keep other domestic appliances on. An official said this was necessary to maintain grid stability due to the drop in load.

As a precautionary measure to meet any exigency, the corporation has asked senior officials to remain present from 8pm to 10pm at all generation plants, and load dispatch centres, to meet any exigency.

VK Gupta, spokesperson of All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), claimed that it had flagged the issue of a possible grid collapse at the highest level.

He added that after their intervention, the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) anticipated that there will be a total domestic lighting load reduction of 13000 MW across the country. In the northern region, it will be around 3500 MW. In Punjab and Haryana there will load reduction of 200 MW each, which was not major.

