Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows shifting of foreign nationals to alternative accommodation

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:55 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed shifting of 65 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had participated in a religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz during the Covid-19 lockdown to alternative accommodation after they had moved court, saying they were facing problems at the present facilities.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar passed the order after the counsels for the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police said they had no objection to it. The bench allowed the 65 foreigners to shift from the existing accommodation to another as they were facing problems such as unhygienic conditions.

The plea filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh had sought a modification in the high court’s May 28 order by seeking to include three more alternative accommodations for the foreign nationals connected to Tablighi Jamaat.

On May 28, the high court had directed that 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the congregation, be shifted from institutional quarantine centres, where they were kept since March 30 despite testing negative for Covid-19, to nine alternative accommodations.

The plea said that during the course of the month, 65 foreign nationals housed at Meeraj International School faced discomfort with the arrangements there.

On Tuesday, the high court allowed them to be shifted from Meeraj International School to Texan Public School in Moujpur here, a new accommodation suggested by them.

The bench said that for such modifications, the petitioners need not approach the high court directly in future and can give a representation to Delhi Police, which will forward it to the government of India for a decision, and the entire process should be completed in one week.

During the hearing, the central government’s standing counsel Amit Mahajan and Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra said they do not have any objection to the plea of the foreign nationals.