e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows shifting of foreign nationals to alternative accommodation

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows shifting of foreign nationals to alternative accommodation

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed shifting of 65 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had participated in a religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz during the Covid-19 lockdown to alternative accommodation after they had moved court, saying they were facing problems at the present facilities.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar passed the order after the counsels for the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police said they had no objection to it. The bench allowed the 65 foreigners to shift from the existing accommodation to another as they were facing problems such as unhygienic conditions.

The plea filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh had sought a modification in the high court’s May 28 order by seeking to include three more alternative accommodations for the foreign nationals connected to Tablighi Jamaat.

On May 28, the high court had directed that 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the congregation, be shifted from institutional quarantine centres, where they were kept since March 30 despite testing negative for Covid-19, to nine alternative accommodations.

The plea said that during the course of the month, 65 foreign nationals housed at Meeraj International School faced discomfort with the arrangements there.

On Tuesday, the high court allowed them to be shifted from Meeraj International School to Texan Public School in Moujpur here, a new accommodation suggested by them.

The bench said that for such modifications, the petitioners need not approach the high court directly in future and can give a representation to Delhi Police, which will forward it to the government of India for a decision, and the entire process should be completed in one week.

During the hearing, the central government’s standing counsel Amit Mahajan and Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra said they do not have any objection to the plea of the foreign nationals.

top news
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In