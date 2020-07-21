e-paper
Home / Cities / Taint on khaki: Head constable arrested for supplying tobacco to jail inmates in Ludhiana

Taint on khaki: Head constable arrested for supplying tobacco to jail inmates in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 02:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In yet another incident of taint on khaki, a head constable deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail was arrested for carrying narcotics into the jail premises on Sunday.

Assistant jail superintendent Pardyuman Kumar arrested the accused cop, head constable Pushpinder Singh, during a special checking and recovered eight packets of tobacco hidden in his shoes. In his complaint, Kumar said it was suspected that the head constable had brought the tobacco for supply among the jail inmates.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 42 and 54 of the Prison Act was lodged against the accused. He added that more names could be added in the FIR after it is ascertained who were the narcotics intended for.

So far, three police personnel have been arrested in three consecutive days for their involvement in criminal activities. On July 18, a constable was held for duping a gas agency employee of an LPG cylinder.

Then on July 17, a head constable deputed at Kanganwal police post was arrested on graft charges. The accused had allegedly changed an entire FIR in return for ₹50,000 to save a drug peddler.

