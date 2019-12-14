Taking advantage of power shutdown, undertrial flees court complex in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:30 IST

Taking advantage of power shutdown at the court complex, an accused in a dowry harassment case managed to escape from the police custody on Friday. However, the Ludhiana police arrested him from his house in Sangrur on Saturday.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had on Friday disconnected the electricity supply to the court complex over pending bills.

The accused, Anoop Singh of Sunam, was taken to the court complex for a hearing, said ASI Tarsem Singh, who was on duty on Friday.

“I handed his custody over to the cops in bakshikhana (lock-up). As soon as power went off at the court complex, Anoop managed to flee the custody,” he added.

Court complex police post in-charge ASI Kulwant Chand said the accused escaped from the court complex on Friday. “Police teams were formed to trace him and he was eventually caught from his house in Sangrur,” he added.

An FIR has been registered against him under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC at the Division Number 5 police station.