Taksalis question ₹12 crore spent on SGPC stage at Sultanpur Lodhi

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:14 IST

Brahmpura says his party will strive to get Anandpur Sahib resolution implemented

The controversy over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) spending around ₹12 crore on setting up a separate stage at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak refuses to die down with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) questioning the move on Thursday.

SAD (Taksali) president and former Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, after presiding over a party meeting here, said, “Spending a huge amount of money on setting up just a stage or pandal is shocking and painful. This is a clear-cut reflection of the graft rampant in the gurdwara body. Librating the SGPC from the control of corrupt hands is need of the hour and this is our main motive too”.

He also said his party will strive to get the Anandpur Sahib resolution implemented to ensure decentralisation of powers in the country.

Besides Brahmpura, other senior party leaders Rattan Singh Ajnala, Bir Devinder Singh, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad and Manmohan Singh Sathiala were present in the meeting, which was also attended by party’s district presidents. The meeting was called to strengthen the organisational structure of the party.

‘WILL WELCOME SIDHU WITH OPEN ARMS’

Asked if he will like to induct Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu in SAD (Taksali), Brahmpura said, “We will reach out to Sidhu with open arms, if he is ready to join the party”.

On holding of SGPC polls, he said, “We have approached the Union ministry of home affairs to seek appointment with home minister Amit Shah to take up the issue of conducting elections to the SGPC, but we are being denied the appointment which is unfair.”

The party leaders announced to celebrate 100th foundation day of the Akali Dal on a large scale on December 14, 2020 with participation of all Panthic organisations.

They also demanded a waiver of the service fee charged from the pilgrims using Kartarpur corridor, besides abolition of the condition to carry passport.