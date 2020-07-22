Talegaon rose trader shot, in hospital; search on for mobike-borne assailants

cities

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:25 IST

PUNE: A rose trader was shot at by two unidentified men on Wednesday morning. The injured has been identified as Milind Madhukar Manerikar (50), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, Maval, Pune.

One bullet grazed his neck and three bullets entered his abdomen, according to police.

“We have two suspects as of now. Prime facie the reason seems to be financial. The injured man owed money to some people. We are yet to gather details as he is unconscious,” said Sandip Patil, superintendent, Pune rural police.

The incident happened at 9:30am on Wednesday as Manerikar was travelling in a black Mahindra XUV with his partner, according to police.

“We do have footage from CCCTV nearby, but due to the speed, it is difficult to identify the assailants as only an outline is visible. One person was on the bike while the pillion shot the man. There is an eye-witness too. We are exploring the financial angle, but it is too soon to draw any conclusions,” said Navneet Kanwat, sub-divisional police officer of Lonavla division.

The partner who was travelling with him in the car was identified as Chetan Vijay Nimkar (51) a resident of Bhangarwadi, Lonavala. The two were heading towards their polyhouse in Vahangaon, Vadgaon Maval, Pune.

The injured man underwent surgery at Pawana Hospital in Somatane phata where he was rushed to after the incident.

Police are on a lookout for the two accused.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 3(25) of Arms Act has been registered at the Vadgaon Maval police station of Pune rural police. Police inspector Suresh Nimbalkar of Vadgaon Maval police station is investigating the case.