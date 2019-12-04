Talk to Delhi government about making Yamuna pollution-free: UP CM to authorities

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:31 IST

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to ensure that all necessary infrastructure and facilities are in place for ‘Vrindavan Baithak’ planned to be held from February 16 to March 28, 2021. At a meeting in Lucknow on Monday, he also asked officials to ensure that the Yamuna was cleaned before the event so that devotees and seers can take holy dip without problems.

Reviewing the presentation made by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, Yogi said that amenities like clean drinking water, streetlights, parking space, transportation and electricity connection should be in place before the event begins.

According to the press statement issued by the information office, the chief minister also asked the authorities concerned to hold discussions with the Delhi government to check dumping of waste in the Yamuna.

“The state government is committed to ensuring clean water in sufficient quantity for the devotees,” said the CM. He also laid stress on ensuring foolproof arrangements for the ‘Shahi Snan’.

Among other arrangements that the CM laid stress on were a 25-bed hospital, adequate number of ambulances, a pontoon bridge for smooth transportation, ration in sufficient quantity and watertight security measures, including a temporary police station.

“Eco-friendly toilets should also be constructed. Besides, routes should be established to ensure proper traffic movement. Cultural events will be held and a venue named ‘Krishna Leela Gram’ will be established,” read a part of the statement.

The meeting was attended by minister of state for tourism (independent charge) Neelkanth Tiwari, chief secretary RK Tiwari, additional chief secretary (home) Avneesh Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary (finance) Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, principal secretary (urban development) Manoj Kumar Singh, principal secretary (energy) Arvind Kumar, principal secretary (public works department) Nitin Ramesh and vice-chairperson of the UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Shailja Kant Mishra.