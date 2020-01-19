e-paper
Tankers discharge untreated waste: Manufacturers

Tankers discharge untreated waste: Manufacturers

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:40 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
The Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association (KAMA) complained to Manpada police on Sunday to take action against tankers discharging untreated effluents in nullahs.

A KAMA official received a call from a Bhoirwadi resident on Sunday, complaining about a stench in the area.

“I received a call from a resident about the odour. It was found that the foul smell was coming from a nullah near Seema Enterprises on the Kalyan-Shilphata Road,” said Deven Soni, president, KAMA.

“There are several such tankers that come to the Dombivli MIDC area and discharge effluents into the nullah directly,” he added.

An officer from Manpada police station, requesting anonymity, said, “We have received a complaint about the discharge of effluents into the nullah. We will take measures to curb this and also take action against tankers illegally discharging the untreated effluents.”

