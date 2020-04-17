Tardy wheat procurement leaves Ludhiana farmers jittery

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:59 IST

Even as the wheat procurement exercise commenced at the two local grain markets - near Jalandhar Bypass and Gill Road - on Friday, farmers complained that due to sheer mismanagement at the markets, their troubles had only begun.

Slow procurement process was not only putting their crop at risk of getting damaged by rain, but they also had no option but to spend the night at the market to guard their produce. Others highlighted that the lack of adequate workers in the grain markets was delaying the procurement process and will make their coupons issued for a certain day invalid.

The government is issuing the farmers coupons, which will act as a curfew pass for unhindered movement of their loaded tractor-trolleys. To limit crowding and ensure social distancing, the farmers are being invited in batches through the coupons, with permission to sell up to 50 quintals of wheat.

Gurdeep Singh from Jamalpur village said he was issued a coupon for Friday, but after he reached the market, the commission agent asked him to wait till Saturday as the procurement was held up. “The government should procure the crops the same day, otherwise issuing passes for different days serves no purpose,” he added.

Another farmer, Kuljeet Singh said while migrant labourers had left for their hometowns, the local labbourers were not as efficient, which was slowing down the procurement process. “Farmers are allowed to bring in only a single truck or trolley on one pass. What will farmers with bigger landholdings do? This process is putting their remaining yield at risk of being damaged by rain or fire,” said Singh.

Manohar Gill, president of the Ahrtiya Association at the grain market near Gill Road, said the farmers were being issued coupons, and a few also arrived in the markets on Friday. “The procurement will be done as per the guidelines issued by the administration to avoid rush,” he added.

Darshan Lal (Laddoo) Baweja, chairman of the market committee, said he had been apprised of the farmers’ concerns regarding slow procurement. “I have scheduled a meeting with officials of the market committee and commission agents on Saturday to fix this at the earliest, he added.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said passes were being issued in phases to avoid crowding at the markets. The market committee and administration were also keeping a check on cleanliness and disinfection of markets, he added.