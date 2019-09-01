Tarn Taran ex-sarpanch, son held for smuggling heroin

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:03 IST

A three-time former sarpanch of Bhagwanpura village in Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran district and his son were arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin and accumulating assets worth crores of rupees from drug business, police on Saturday said.

The accused were identified as Gurmej Singh (55), who was backed by the Congress till 2007 when he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after it formed government in Punjab, and his son Bachitar Singh (27).

A case under Sections 27-A, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the father-son duo at the Bhikhiwind police station.

Addressing a press conference, Tarn Taran superintendent of police (SP headquarters) Harjit Singh said, “The police found that the two have been smuggling heroin and have accumulated properties such as a large bungalow, five acre land and two SUVs with drug money. They were also harbouring smugglers. A team led by the Bhikhiwind station house officer (SHO) Chander Bhushan was patrolling at Bhagwanpura village when they got a tip-off about the accused. They were arrested soon after.”

The police also claimed to recovered a .12 bore double-barrel rifle and 12 cartridges, a .315 bore rifle and its 12 rounds, a 7.65mm pistol, and two SUVs (sport utility vehicles).”

Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sulakhan Singh Mann said, “We are probing whether the seized weapons are legal or not. Gurmej was booked in as many as seven criminal cases while his son faced four. The two were providing shelters and vehicles to heroin smugglers who are yet to be identified.”

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:03 IST