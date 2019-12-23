e-paper
Ludhiana tea vendors make hay while sun hardly shines

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Even the rising prices of milk have failed to deter residents from grabbing a cuppa, which usually (HARSIMAR PAL SINGH/HT)
         

Ludhianvis’ love for tea has once again been renewed amid the bone-chilling weather.

And the pronounced tradition of having tea at roadside stalls has turned out to be a profitable business for stall owners in the city with the number of chai lovers increasing day by day. 

Most of the tea vendors have reported about 20% surge in their sales ever since the weather tuned chilly. 

Even the rising prices of milk have failed to deter residents from grabbing a cuppa, which usually costs ₹10. 

Owner of one of the busiest stalls in Feroze Gandhi market, Ram Narayan Sahni, said that he had been running this business for past more than 13 years.

“I cannot comment on the number of cups I sell every day, but as per conservative estimates, the demand for tea has increased by 20% with the dip in mercury,” he said.

Sahni added that in the last four years, price of milk has increased by ₹12, but he still sells tea for ₹10 per cup. 

He prepares around 25 cups of tea in one go. A visit to his stall on Monday showed a large number of people waiting for their turn to lay their hands on a cup of tea.

Most of them were employees of corporate firms, who could be seen discussing their business plans at the tea stall. 

One of the customers, Manpreet Singh, said, “Tea has become an essential part of our lives. It is my favourite drink when it comes to keeping my body warm during winters.” 

A tea vendor at Model Town Extension, Ashok, said his business nosedives during summers, but fog and chilly weather comes with an opportunity to compensate.

‘HEALTH BENEFITS GET LOST WHEN TEA LEAVES ARE REUSED’

A dietitian at DMCH, Ritu Sudhakar, reiterated what others said: tea has always remained on the top of our favourite list of beverages and helps us keep our bodies warm during winters.

“But, excessive intake of tea is bad. People should avoid consuming tea which is made by repeatedly boiling the same leaves. Mostly, it is seen that the people have tea to keep themselves warm in the cold weather, but when tea leaves are reused, they tend to lose all the health benefits,” she added.

