Teacher files cruelty case against husband

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:49 IST

An Uran-based school teacher has filed a case of cruelty against her husband when he started assaulting her after she caught him cheating on her four years ago. Over the years, the woman secretly collected proof in forms of call recordings and text message screenshots.

The woman, 38, had a love marriage with a construction businessman, also 38, in 2005. In April 2016, the woman stumbled upon a text message from her husband’s employee and came to know about the affair.

He admitted to the affair but said he would end it. As the couple have a daughter, she decided to give their marriage a second chance.

A year later, she learnt that he was still seeing another woman. She recorded the conversation where her husband was talking to another woman discussing their relationship.

“When I put the recording in front of him, he deleted the application from my phone and assaulted me. He assaulted me multiple times when I question his infidelity,” the teacher told the police in her complaint.

She later found photos of her husband with his girlfriend in an old memory card which she had saved and created a backup this time.

In December last year, she filed for a divorce. “She approached us to file a fresh case against him when he tried to take their daughter with him from school last week even as the girl refused to go with him. The couple had undergone counselling when she had approached the women’s cell but their relationship has soured since then,” said an officer from Uran police.

The Uran police on Monday booked the man under sections of 498-A (cruelty by husband) along with charges of assault and criminal intimidation.