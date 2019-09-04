Teachers’ Day: Crowdfunding, technology and sheer resolve – the recipe that rejuvenated this government-run school in Basti

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:48 IST

Humble, smiling and hardworking Sarvest Kumar, 40, head master at the Model Primary School, Moorghat, in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, is easily a role model for teachers, especially those working in government-run schools.

For here’s a man who never wasted a moment lamenting the lack of facilities at his government-run school and instead used his determination and creative thinking to set things right.

Three years ago, when Sarvest took charge at the primary school, he began using the route of community crowdfunding to slowly rebuild and enhance the crumbling infrastructure there. His patient efforts were noticed and last year, he was felicitated with the National Award for teachers, for transforming his institution into a model school.

Speaking to HT on phone from Basti, Kumar said, “When I took over three years ago, there were hardly 35 students studying there. I took it up as a challenge and in just one month, the number of enrolments went up to 150. Initially, I put in money from my own pocket but later, I also sought help from community members for whitewashing, cleanliness, construction of toilets, and setting up smart classes. I also went door-to-door, urging people to send their children to school. Today, we have 255 students.”

Raj Shekhar, managing director, UPSRTC, and the then district magistrate of Basti, said, “Sarvest is a shining example of what a teacher can do if he is determined to bring about a change in the system. He pooled money from the community and constructed a shed and a hand-washing area, arranged furniture and installed a smart television at the school. We (district administration) also pitched in and materials worth over Rs 1.5 million were made available to the institution.”

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted a photograph of his meeting with Sarvest Kumar -- a day before the teacher was honoured with the national award.

The PM’s tweet read: “Sarvest Kumar ji’s efforts have led to a huge increase in his school’s enrolment count in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Great to meet him! He even shared how introduction of ICT (information and communications technology) in his school is enhancing the teaching-learning process and benefiting the students.”

Talking about the sorry state of the school just three years ago, Raj Shekhar said, “The school had no takers and faced a bleak future. But today, it is among the few government primary schools where there is a rush for admissions. All this is because of Sarvest’s tireless efforts.”

He said the institution now had smart classes, a tidy campus, an up-to-date curriculum, activity-based learning, lessons in English-speaking, excursion trips as well as biometric attendance for teachers apart from innovative teaching methodology for increasing the effectiveness of classes.



