Techie robbed of bike in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:47 IST

An engineer of a telecom company was robbed of his motorcycle and bag containing tools by motorcycle-borne miscreant at Sector 32, near Chandigarh Road, on Friday.

The victim, Avishesh Kumar, 28, a resident of Dhuri Lines, said he was in Sector 32 for work and was waiting for his colleague when three miscreants on a motorcycle turned up there. They flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him to kill him, the complainant said.

Then, they drove away with his motorcycle and bag of tools. After the miscreants left, he informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Section 379-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused, the ASI said.