Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teddy Day: Is Lucknow teddy ready?

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 11, 2025 04:53 PM IST

Say it with a teddy this time. With Lucknow’s roadside stuffed toy shops all restocking teddy bears in all shapes, sizes and colours during Valentine's Week

Say it with a teddy this time. With Lucknow’s roadside stuffed toy shops all restocking teddy bears in all shapes and sizes and aiming to earn high on the special day, today. From Polytechnic Chauraha and Lohia Crossing to Yayhiyagunj wholesale market and IT college Road, all known hubs for makeshift soft toy shops with hundreds of varieties to pick from are abuzz with buyers from across the city. For the makeshift sellers the month of February is about more work and good sale. Seller Akash Rajput from Polytechnic Crossing says, “The sale goes up manifold and at times we need to restock the teddies. We expect good business today.”

Stuffed toy shop in Lucknow making high sale during Valentine's Week(Deepak Gupta/ HT)
Stuffed toy shop in Lucknow making high sale during Valentine's Week(Deepak Gupta/ HT)

Rajput has freshly added teddies to his stuffed toys collection: “From the smallest size, a six-inches-long teddy that costs Rs100-Rs150 to the largest one being eight-feet-tall, ranging between Rs10,000 to Rs15,000, we have it all. And now, we also offer customised teddies, where you can choose the colour and type you want.”

Vishal Chandwani, a seller at Lohia Crossing, feels that their quality has surely improved. “Mall se ya brand se koi competition nahin hai humara. Humein joh cost padhti hai, we charge according to that. Plus, we have improved our quality from what it was when I started my shop a decade back. That’s why last year, on Valentine’s Day, I made a huge sale, including selling eight feet teddies at Rs15,000. Bas waisi hi sale chahiye.”

Buyers do flock these shops as the products here are cost effective. Ranjeet Kumar from IT Crossings caters college crowds, considering Lucknow University and other institutes are located in the area. “Bahut bachche aate hain, at times I wrap the shop at 8pm or 9pm during Valentine’s week, especially around Teddy Day. For them, the smaller the teddy, the better, as it’s easy on pocket and very easy to carry and gift.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On