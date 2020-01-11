15-year-old sodomised by bouncer inside gated Gurugram society

gurugram

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 02:03 IST

A 15-year-old boy, studying in Class 10 in a private school in the city, was allegedly sodomised by a 40-year-old bouncer at a gated society complex in Sector 56 on Thursday night. The police said the bouncer was part of the security team of the gated complex where the boy lives with his family; a few days before the incident, the bouncer had been relieved of his duties.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm on Thursday when the boy went downstairs house and sat next to a security guard, who was using a heater to protect himself from the cold. The police said the boy’s father told them that the boy sat next to the guard for about half an hour to warm himself using the heater.

In the police complaint, the boy’s father said that a few minutes later, the suspect joined them. “After ten minutes, my son left them and took the stairs to our house on the fourth floor. He had reached the third floor when the bouncer caught up with him using the lift. He forced my son into the lift and took him to his rented room on the eighth floor of the tower. The suspect bolted the door and forced my son on the bed. He disrobed him after threatening him and sodomised him,” the boy’s father stated in the FIR.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the complainant further alleged that the suspect offered the boy money and after sodomising him, went to the washroom. While the suspect was in the washroom, the boy got dressed and escaped.

“The boy went to his house and shared his ordeal with his family, who then reported the incident to police,” the officer said.

The investigating officer in the case said that the bouncer had been let go from the security staff of the society a few days before the incident. “He is yet to be arrested,” the officer added.

The residents’ welfare association of the society complex and the agency looking after its security could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 56 police station on Thursday night, the police said.

In another incident, a man was booked for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in Manesar after luring her by offering her money. The police said the girl, whose parents are daily wagers, had gone to her uncle’s house to play with her cousin when the suspect approached her.

According to the police, he allegedly lured her to his room and molested her. The police said when the girl did not return for a while, her cousin went looking for her and saw her in the suspect’s room. The suspect then threatened both the minors and asked them to leave.

A case was registered against the suspect, who is yet to be arrested, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.