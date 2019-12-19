Teen dies after falling off bldg: Kin allege murder

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:06 IST

The family of a 17-year-old boy, who died after allegedly falling off the fourth floor of his building in Sanpada on Sunday, have alleged that he was killed by his employer. The Sanpada police are probing the family’s allegations.

Sachin Singh, a native of Uttar Paresh, had come to Navi Mumbai seven months ago and worked and slept at a dairy shop. Singh’s brother, Saurabh, alleged that three days before the incident, he had called him to complain about his employer. “Singh sounded tired. He said his employer was harassing him about accounts,” said Saurabh. The next time Saurabh heard of his brother was on Sunday when he learnt about Singh’s alleged fall. When Saurabh called Singh’s employer, the latter allegedly told him the boy was admitted to Apollo Hospital, the police said. Singh died a day later. On Tuesday, Saurabh got a call from his uncle, Tinku, who alleged foul play in Singh’s death.

In his complaint, Saurabh said Singh had got to know about the affair of his employer’s daughter and had recorded a video of the girl with her boyfriend. Saurabh claimed that Tinku alleged that Sachin’s employer, his brother, daughter and wife killed him and made it look like an accident. “We received the complaint. We have not yet converted it into a case of murder,” said senior inspector Vikas Ramagude.