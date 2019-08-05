Teen on joyride in auto claims biker’s life in Chandigarh

chandigarh

An auto-rickshaw, driven by a 13-year-old boy, rammed into a motorcycle, killing its 21-year-old rider near the EWS Colony in Maloya on Saturday.

The accident happened when the teenager sneaked out from his house for a joyride in his father’s auto-rickshaw.

The deceased was identified as Sonu, who worked at a factory in Delhi.

His father, Bhola Singh, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, said they were headed to the market in Maloya village. As they reached near Shiv mandir, an auto-rickshaw hit their vehicle, throwing them on the road.

Police said Sonu and his father were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Sonu succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. Bhola was discharged after treatment.

The juvenile, a resident of EWS Colony, Maloya, was apprehended before being released on bail.

He is facing charges under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased is survived by his parents and a 13-year-old brother.

