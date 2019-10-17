e-paper
Temple found damaged in Meerut village

  Oct 17, 2019 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Tension prevailed in Meerut’s Rukanpur village under Bhawanpur police station on Thursday morning when villagers found a temple situated on the outskirts damaged.

Angry villagers came out on the streets demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants behind the incident.

The matter was reported to police following which circle officer (sadar dehat) Akhilesh Singh rushed to the spot along with force from nearby police stations. SHO of Bhawanpur police station also reached the spot and assured the villagers of stern action against those responsible.

Singh said the situation in the village was now peaceful and the damaged part of the temple was immediately repaired. A case against unknown miscreants has been registered on the complaint of village head and police deployed in order to maintain order.

