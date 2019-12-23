e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cities / Tempo hit by tanker, six killed

Tempo hit by tanker, six killed

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
AGRA: Six people were killed when a tempo was hit by a tanker on Mathura-Raya road on Monday evening. The deceased included five men and a woman.

Three people were killed on the spot while three others died during treatment in hospital.

SSP (Mathura) Shalab Mathura confirmed six deaths and informed that the accident took place on the road connecting Raya town with Mathura.

“One of the deceased was identified as Shyam Singh, 23, from Saket locality in Delhi while another was Sher Singh, 31 from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Another deceased has been identified as Man Singh, 46, of Raya town. Three others are yet to be identified,” informed the SSP.

Three people were also injured and the driver of the auto rickshaw was among the deceased, he added.

The tempo, which was moving towards Raya town from Mathura, was badly damaged and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, said police.

