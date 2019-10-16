Ten held for posing as bogus guarantors in court

cities

PUNE The Pune police crime branch on Wednesday arrested ten people for posing as fake guarantors at Shivajinagar court.

The accused have been identified as Poonam Balu Kamble (27), a resident of Lakshminagar in Pimple Gurav; Tehseen Arshad Jahagirdar (38), a resident of Nevale Vasti in Chikhali; Mansoor Mohammad Naikawadi (30), a resident of Ganeshnagar, Nigdi; Sagar Mukund Gaikwad (28), Kalbhor Gona, Nigdi; Santosh Raghunath Ahiwale (34), a resident of Morwadi, Pimpri; Sanjay Sahebrao Dhavre (50), Dalvinagar, Nigdi; Devanand Gopalrao Gutte (28), a resident of Rajgurunagar; Sunil Maruti Gaikwad (50), a resident of Alandi Devachi, Khed; Vijay Maruti Bharsarkar (40), a resident of Morwadi, Pimpri; Avinash Bhanudas Bansode (28), a resident of Chinchwad, according to the police.

According to police sub-inspector NV Mahadik of crime branch who is investigating the case, “The accused helped people get bail based on forged credentials. They charged between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per case.”

The accused were found with forged documents, including Aadhaar card, ration card and land ownership documents, according to the police.

“When an accused is out on bail, it is difficult to locate them as the addresses submitted by these guarantors are bogus,” said Mahadik, adding that the time since the accused have been active could not be immediately verified.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Shivajinagar police station against the accused.

