Tenants return to hometowns leaving commercial property owners count losses in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:51 IST

Pune: Three months of restrictions imposed due to Covid situation have left many sellers who run shops on rent to return to their hometowns leaving the commercial property owners to put “on rent” boards again.

Many of those who run ice-creams parlours, sweet marts and small hotels in Pimpri-Chinchwad hail from Rajasthan.

“I had rented out two shops to run a hotel, but the lockdowns have left my tenants to keep it closed for three months. They left for their hometown in Rajasthan and have not given rent since the past two months. After they informed me of not reopening the hotel, I placed a “on rent” notice at the shop last week,” said Dattaray Chinchwade, owner of two shops in Tanajinagar in Chinchwad.

“Profit has gone down by 50 per cent as only parcel service is allowed. I am finding it difficult to pay the rent and have decided to return to my native place in Rajasthan,” said Omprakash Jangid who runs Om Sai Snacks centre at Kalewadi Phata.

Cloth shop merchants have also not seen many customers.

“The recent 10-day lockdown left me with no choice but to shut shop as my business was badly hit by four months of restrictions. I could only be able to pay rent to my owner till July,” said the owner of Shivam Collection, Thergaon, on condition of anonymity.

Pratik Pol, who had given his shop to run an ice cream parlour, has not found a tenant in the last 15 days.

“It was my source of income. I am unable to get a tenant after the previous one left,” said Pol, who owns a shop at Link Road, Chinchwad.

Federation of Traders Association, Pune, secretary, Mahendra Pitaliya, said that closing shops and returning to hometowns will affect the business and earnings of both owners and tenants.